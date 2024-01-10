Funeral Home Turns Grieving Widow's Phone Call into Sales Pitch

Everybody is always trying to sell something. But while that’s understandable most of the time, on some occasions, it’s quite unacceptable. One of the best examples of that would be this Redditor’s story. The woman received a phone call before Christmas from the funeral home where she had laid her husband to rest a few years prior. While initially it seemed like a nice gesture that pleasantly surprised her, the emotions quickly changed when this turned into a sales pitch





boredpanda » / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run in GatineauGatineau police say a 40-year-old man has turned himself in to police after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Tuesday. The man contacted them to say he was the driver involved in the crash. He was arrested in Ontario and taken to Gatineau for questioning. The vehicle involved in the crash was seized.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Economic woes: Canadian recession worries linger as calendar turnsRoughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says. B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police. A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history. An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in the Gaza Strip says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear throughout the weeks she was held hostage. Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Police Investigating Deaths of Two Individuals in Calgary HomePolice were called to a home in Calgary to check on the welfare of a woman who hadn't been heard from for several days. The woman, identified as pilot Christina Thomson, was found deceased along with another individual. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Canadians face challenges in setting up at-home charging infrastructure for electric vehiclesExperts say potential buyers often overlook the cost and logistical challenge of setting up at-home charging infrastructure before driving their brand-new car home.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Stay Home and Relax on Boxing DayTake a break from shopping and enjoy a day of relaxation on Boxing Day

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Toronto-area development company convicted of illegal home salesIdeal (BC) Developments Inc. will have to pay $150,000 to unsuspecting purchasers who lost their deposits in the builder's illegal sales.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »