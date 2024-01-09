Inflation and Longer Sales Season Impact Black Friday Shopping Habits

Inflation and the longer sales season are impacting shopping habits this Black Friday. The influx of seniors who choose to stay in their family homes is leading to increased borrowing costs. A hedge fund's bet against Canada's housing market has resulted in significant losses. Nordic property transaction volumes have reached their lowest point in a decade. Economists predict a turning point in the housing market this year due to potential interest rate cuts.

PIF and GIC are among the funds that have purchased Signa's equity-like securities. Xinyuan's US unit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Singapore government states that home prices will not continue to rise. Trump is considering making the 2017 personal tax cuts permanent. New York is seeking $370 million from Trump in a civil fraud trial. The chair of NatWest faces backlash for stating that buying a home is not difficult. The Cathay Pacific union is calling for a government inquiry into the pilot shortage. Australian retail sales have jumped in November due to Black Friday offers. Merck is in advanced talks to acquire cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics. Tokyo's inflation rate has slowed as consumers become more thrifty. Eversource will take a $1 million charge related to the Merrimack Valley gas explosions





