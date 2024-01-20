Toronto Hosts Town Hall Meeting to Boost Night Economy

Toronto is hosting its first annual town hall meeting on the city's night economy in a bid to boost late-night businesses and help venues prepare for big upcoming regulatory changes. The meeting at the Exhibition Grounds will bring together business owners, service providers and resident groups to discuss how to help businesses and services thrive from dusk to dawn.





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strickland and Du Plessis to Headline UFC Fight Night in TorontoStrickland and Du Plessis will face off in the main event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Strickland enters the fight with a three-fight winning streak, while Du Plessis has eight consecutive victories. Both fighters are aiming to establish themselves as top contenders in the middleweight division.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Toronto FC selects Tyrese Spicer as first overall pick in MLS SuperDraftToronto FC picks Tyrese Spicer from Lipscomb University as the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Spicer, a 23-year-old winger from Trinidad and Tobago, was recognized as a United Soccer Coaches first-team all-American and the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F@#$%&g AwesomeThe Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F$%&g Awesome (HOFA) in Woodloch, Texas, honors fighters who have made remarkable contributions to the sport, regardless of their mainstream recognition. The HOFA celebrates pioneers, unique talents, and unconventional personalities in the MMA world.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F@#$%&g AwesomeThe Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F$%&g Awesome (HOFA) in Woodloch, Texas, honors fighters who have made remarkable contributions to the sport, regardless of their mainstream recognition. The HOFA celebrates pioneers, unique talents, and unconventional personalities in the MMA world.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Toronto-area development company convicted of illegal home salesIdeal (BC) Developments Inc. will have to pay $150,000 to unsuspecting purchasers who lost their deposits in the builder's illegal sales.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Male cyclist dies after being struck by unknown object in TorontoA male cyclist has died after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues. Police are investigating the incident.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »