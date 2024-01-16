B.C. Public Safety Minister Calls for More Cops to Investigate Homicides and Missing Persons Cases on Vancouver Island

B.C.'s public safety minister wants to hire more cops to investigate homicides and missing persons cases on Vancouver Island. Minister Mike Farnworth hopes to expand the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), which he said focuses largely on south-Island crime. The VIIMCU website notes the unit serves other parts of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and remote parts of B.C.'s coast.

'Local governments have identified that often when there's a major crime, it can pose considerable impacts on them, not only in terms of the human resources required, but also in the costs,' Farnworth said in an interview with CTV News. Homicide and missing persons investigations can be complex and lengthy, racking up costs for small, local police detachments, he said. 'An integrated model should help ensure the necessary resources are in place to investigate major crimes and bring closure and resolution to individuals, families and communities,' Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl said in a statement





