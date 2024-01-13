Frigid Temperatures Continue to Grip Vancouver Island

While some may be ready to say goodbye to the cold weather, the frigid temperatures aren’t ready to leave Vancouver Island just yet.“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any skin exposure will result in frostbite,” the notice from Environment Canada says. “If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.

” Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay is expected to receive a significant amount of snow, though the exact amounts have not yet been determined. The City of Victoria opened an emergency warming centre to support the province’s extreme weather response amid freezing temperatures in Victoria.380 Cook St., and is open during the day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and overnight from 9 p.m. to 8





CHEK_News » / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vancouver Island Marmot Wanders 35 Kilometers in Search of MateA Vancouver Island marmot named Camas embarks on a long-distance journey to find a mate, shedding light on the challenges faced by the endangered species.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Thousands without power as strong winds hit Vancouver IslandMore than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Winter Weather Hits Vancouver Island After Warm DecemberHighway 1 near Campbell River experienced winter weather with snow sticking at higher elevations and slush at lower elevations, causing slippery driving conditions. The mixed bag of weather is expected to continue throughout the week, potentially causing damage to coastal regions.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Senator representing Nunavut to retire and return home to VancouverThe man who has represented Nunavut in the Senate for the past 14 years plans to return home when he retires at the end of this month: to Vancouver, B.C., where most of his family currently lives.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Quick Access Addiction Treatment Offered at Vancouver HospitalA clinic at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver provides quick access to addiction treatment for individuals seeking help. The clinic aims to stabilize patients before connecting them to a family doctor for follow-up treatment and rehabilitation.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Low Snowpack Levels Raise Concerns for Salmon Spawning HabitatDecember was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. Without an adequate snowpack, critical salmon spawning habitat in rivers could struggle in the summer months.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »