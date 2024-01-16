Cold Snap Brings Rare Opportunity for Outdoor Skating on Vancouver Island

During the cold snap on Vancouver Island, people took advantage of the opportunity to skate outdoors. Panama Flats in Saanich became a popular spot for skating. Some kids were off school due to a burst water main. The Polo Field in Brentwood Bay and Witchcraft Lake were also used for outdoor skating. However, not all bodies of water are safe for skating.





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vancouver Island Marmot Wanders 35 Kilometers in Search of MateA Vancouver Island marmot named Camas embarks on a long-distance journey to find a mate, shedding light on the challenges faced by the endangered species.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Thousands without power as strong winds hit Vancouver IslandMore than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Winter Weather Hits Vancouver Island After Warm DecemberHighway 1 near Campbell River experienced winter weather with snow sticking at higher elevations and slush at lower elevations, causing slippery driving conditions. The mixed bag of weather is expected to continue throughout the week, potentially causing damage to coastal regions.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Frigid Temperatures Continue to Grip Vancouver IslandFrigid temperatures persist on Vancouver Island, with warnings of frostbite and hypothermia. The City of Victoria has opened an emergency warming centre to support the extreme weather response.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

Senator representing Nunavut to retire and return home to VancouverThe man who has represented Nunavut in the Senate for the past 14 years plans to return home when he retires at the end of this month: to Vancouver, B.C., where most of his family currently lives.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Quick Access Addiction Treatment Offered at Vancouver HospitalA clinic at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver provides quick access to addiction treatment for individuals seeking help. The clinic aims to stabilize patients before connecting them to a family doctor for follow-up treatment and rehabilitation.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »