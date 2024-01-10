Winter Weather Hits Vancouver Island After Warm December

After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday. At higher elevations the snow was sticking, stranding transport trucks that were unable to make it up the hills. Closer to sea level saw slush, making for slippery driving conditions. “It’s quite a mixed bag right now,” said Chris Cowley, general manager of Mainroad North Island Contracting.

"When the temperature on your dash is reading two degrees and you're seeing snow, it usually means it's going to be slushy road conditions, which is kind of greasy," said Cowley."We're kind of dealing with everything and the kitchen sink," said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Castellan says this week is going to see a little bit of everything, beginning with Tuesday's high tides paired with strong winds.That could potentially cause some damage to coastal regions of southern Vancouver Island.





