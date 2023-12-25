Vancouver Island Marmot Wanders 35 Kilometers in Search of Mate

A tenacious Vancouver Island marmot named Camas wandered for 35 kilometers in search of a mate, showcasing the challenges faced by the endangered species. The Marmot Recovery Foundation lost track of Camas over the winter but he reappeared in the spring, moving from one marmot colony to another. The executive director of the foundation, Adam Taylor, praised Camas for going the extra mile to find a partner.





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells AngelsFederal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Vancouver Woman Accuses Neighbour Lawyer of Filing Baseless LawsuitA Vancouver woman is asking for the courts to make an example of her neighbour, a practising lawyer she alleges has filed a baseless pseudolegal lawsuit against her in an attempt to 'provoke a state of fear.' .

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Contemporary Music and David Lang's The Little Match Girl PassionA pre-holiday project for the Vancouver Bach Choir featuring David Lang's The Little Match Girl Passion.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz shines in OHL scoring raceKitchener Rangers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz is currently in the top three in scoring in the OHL, with 46 points in 28 games. Despite being a defenseman, Brzustewicz's offensive contributions have been impressive. Drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2023, he has shown potential as a first-round pick. However, his defensive game still needs improvement.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Terminally Ill Patient Meets Hockey Hero Bobby Orr Through TeleconferenceJim Owen finally got to meet his hockey hero Bobby Orr through the magic of teleconferencing. At 78, Owen knows he’s coming to the end of his life and it’s not likely he will ever get out of hospital care to return to living on his own in his Port Moody home. In that apartment on his kitchen wall he has that famous photo of Orr flying through the air when he got tripped after scoring the overtime goal that gave the Boston Bruins their 1970 Stanley Cup championship. Back in Prince George, Louise and Richard Lefebvre wanted to do something meaningful for their good friend in his dying days, so Louise reached out to the Bobby Orr Fan Club through his Florida-based website. After a couple tries, Orr and Owen were able to get together for a face-to-face conference call using Stephanie’s phone. During their five-minute conversation, Orr asked Owen if he’d been watching Vancouver Canucks games and he acknowledged he was, but made it clear his heart lies with the Bruins. “Our Bruins have been struggling lately,” said Orr

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Nova Scotia MP Sean Fraser Named 'Most Valuable Politician of 2023'Nova Scotia MP Sean Fraser is a relative newcomer to the Trudeau cabinet, but the forthright Maritimer has risen as quickly as cream—and now, he can add 'Most Valuable Politician of 2023' and 'Best Cabinet Minister' of the year to his email signature, according to this year's All Politics Poll.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »