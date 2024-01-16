Extreme-Weather Shelter in Victoria Overcapacity as Cold Weather Persists

Since cold weather hit the region last week, an extreme-weather shelter in Victoria has been taking in more people than it has mats for, leaving some to bundle up in blankets on the floor. The Salvation Army is operating what’s considered a 30-bed space at 525 Johnson St. but has taken in up to 41 people while record-breaking low temperatures continue, said Brenda Wadey, manager of housing and social supports.

The shelter, which opens during periods of extreme weather such as cold, snow or heavy rain, opened Jan. 6 and has been running overnight since. That first night saw just eight people, Wadey said. As more people learned it was open, however, the mats filled up, and by Thursday night, 38 people had sought shelter at the facility as the arctic front settled in, she said. “On these really cold nights, we can’t let people stay outside.” People were grateful to get out of the cold and most bundled up and went to sleep quickly, she sai





timescolonist » / 🏆 15. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Weather Hits Canada with Extreme Cold and SnowfallWinter weather hits Canada with extreme cold temperatures and snowfall in various regions including the West Coast and the Prairies. Eastern Canada is also expected to be hit with snowfall in the coming days.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Extreme Weather Warnings Issued as Canada Faces Polar Vortex and Texas StormHalf the country is under extreme weather warnings going into the weekend, after an unusually warm and dry start to the winter season for most of Canada. A polar vortex is sweeping in from the Arctic through the West, while a storm swirling up from Texas is wreaking havoc in the East, leaving millions of Canadians facing down snowstorms or severely cold temperatures.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Alberta faces electricity supply challenges during extreme weatherThe Alberta Electric System Operator issued a grid alert due to extreme cold and power facility outages. The alert was later dropped as wind and solar generation provided some relief. Residents are advised to limit electricity usage during peak hours.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

New Shelter to Open in Halifax ForumThe regional municipality and the province will open a shelter in the multi-purpose centre at the Halifax Forum. The new shelter will put a roof over the heads of 35 men and 15 women beginning Jan. 22. Over the next few weeks, the shelter capacity will increase to house 70 residents. The province will foot the $3-million bill to cover staffing and operations. HRM will offer the centre at no charge. The shelter will be run by community groups such as 902 Man Up. The province will be opening up a village of tiny modular homes at the end of January. The community of Pallet shelters will be available for 19 residents in Lower Sackville. These facilities will not be large or luxurious, and they are not a permanent solution to homelessness, but this is a move in the right direction. Community navigators will inform individuals in encampments about the shelters and help them move

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Southland Transportation Prepares for Extreme Cold in CalgarySouthland Transportation ensures their fleet is ready to transport Calgary students to school during an extreme cold warning in the city. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 C with wind chills making it feel like -50 C.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Extreme Cold Causes Delays and Cancellations at Calgary AirportExtreme cold weather in Calgary is causing delays and cancellations at the airport, with several flights being cancelled and passengers expressing frustration. De-icing procedures are being carried out to ensure safe air travel.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »