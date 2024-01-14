New Shelter to Open in Halifax Forum

The regional municipality and the province will open a shelter in the multi-purpose centre at the Halifax Forum. The new shelter will put a roof over the heads of 35 men and 15 women beginning Jan. 22. Over the next few weeks, the shelter capacity will increase to house 70 residents. If there is severe weather, the shelter will open temporarily to more. The province will foot the $3-million bill to cover staffing and operations. HRM will offer the centre at no charge.

The shelter will be run by community groups such as 902 Man Up. The province will be opening up a village of tiny modular homes at the end of January. The community of Pallet shelters will be available for 19 residents in Lower Sackville. These facilities will not be large or luxurious, and they are not a permanent solution to homelessness, but this is a move in the right direction. Community navigators will inform individuals in encampments about the shelters and help them mov





