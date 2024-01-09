Winter Weather Hits Canada with Extreme Cold and Snowfall

So all areas in Canada will be really feeling the winter bite this week. Some of the winter weather is already hitting parts of the West Coast, with places like east Vancouver Island seeing snowfall that could reach up to 10 centimetres. In the Prairies, northern Saskatchewan has an extreme cold warning with locations like Stony Rapids and Fond-du-Lac to see temperatures reaching as low as -45 C.

Eastern Canada so far hasn’t seen the latest storms, aside from what hit this weekend, but according to Environment Canada places like Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City are all set to be hit with snowfall starting Tuesday into Wednesday morning





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's Air Travel Sector Prepares for Winter After Chaotic 2022Canadian airlines and airports have implemented new measures to ensure smoother travel experiences for passengers during the winter season, following disruptions caused by a snowstorm and other issues last year.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Mark Critch on recreating his childhood Christmas for TVEven as a winter storm hit the west coast on Dec. 21, Richard Wells resigned himself to the fact that it’ll be a little while longer before Marble Mountain can open for the winter season. This isn’t his first time dealing with unpredictable winter weather. Between interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weather-related delays and closures it’s become really evident to Wells and others at the ski resort that it just can’t operate on one season. “We can’t rely just on the winter season, so we are turning to a four-season resort,” said Katelyn Budgell, Marble’s sales and marketing manager.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Northerners Embrace Winter Camping in Northern OntarioMore and more Northerners in Northern Ontario are discovering the joys of winter camping, with some opting for tents, lean-tos, or even prospector tents with wood stoves. Outdoor adventure expert Jim Baird is leading the way, having embarked on a winter camping trip across Canada to the Yukon with his family. He also completed a 10-day overland winter hike in the Kukagami area to Temagami.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Japan's West CoastA powerful earthquake struck Japan's west coast, causing destruction and claiming several lives. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.6, triggered tsunami waves and led residents in coastal areas to evacuate. However, there was no threat of a tsunami for North America. Canadian officials confirmed no impact on their citizens but offered assistance if required.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Surprise Hits: Mortgage-Related Investments in 2024Despite the challenging economic conditions, there are predictions that mortgage-related investments could perform well in 2024. This article discusses the potential success of mortgage originator stocks and the confidence in the mortgage market shown by alternative lender Equitable Bank.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

How to Look Cute in Cold Weather OutfitsUnsure of what to wear to your festive fete now that the snow has swallowed the sidewalk? Don’t stress over your party prep — FASHION has got you covered. How to look cute in cold weather outfits: it’s been a struggle since basically the beginning of time. But fear not — we’ve taken on your winter woes and found a few game-changing formulas that can apply to virtually any ensemble. The trick? Pick a statement piece and build the rest of your outfit from there. Think feather jackets, metallic boots and red-hot wools. Scroll below for a few cute cold weather outfit suggestions. Think black and white is boring? Think again. When paired with feathers and some luxe accessories, it takes the classic colour combo to new heights. Bonus points for layering a white button-up underneath. If LaMarque isn’t on your radar, it absolutely should be. The Montréal-based brand just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and winning Womenswear Designer of the Year at this year’s. While you can’t go wrong with any of their jackets, we have a real soft spot (pun-intended) for this feathered garment.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »