Asda Owner TDR Backs Issa Brothers in UK Parliament Grilling

Asda owner TDR Capital has backed the Issa brothers in a UK Parliament grilling over the acquisition of the supermarket chain. The brothers, who own petrol station business EG Group, faced questions from MPs about the £6.8bn ($9.2bn) deal. TDR Capital, which sold Asda to the Issas and private equity firm TPG Capital last year, said it had no involvement in the transaction and had no control over the new owners' actions. The deal has faced scrutiny over concerns about job security and the impact on suppliers.

