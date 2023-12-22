Unsure of what to wear to your festive fete now that the snow has swallowed the sidewalk? Don’t stress over your party prep — FASHION has got you covered. How to look cute in cold weather outfits: it’s been a struggle since basically the beginning of time. But fear not — we’ve taken on your winter woes and found a few game-changing formulas that can apply to virtually any ensemble. The trick? Pick a statement piece and build the rest of your outfit from there.

Think feather jackets, metallic boots and red-hot wools. Scroll below for a few cute cold weather outfit suggestions. Think black and white is boring? Think again. When paired with feathers and some luxe accessories, it takes the classic colour combo to new heights. Bonus points for layering a white button-up underneath. If LaMarque isn’t on your radar, it absolutely should be. The Montréal-based brand just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and winning Womenswear Designer of the Year at this year’s. While you can’t go wrong with any of their jackets, we have a real soft spot (pun-intended) for this feathered garment





