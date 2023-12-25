Northerners Embrace Winter Camping in Northern Ontario

A quick check on social media these days shows more and more Northerners taking advantage of living in Northern Ontario and finding how to enjoy winter. Heartier souls have already begun planning for a popular Northern Ontario adventure — winter camping. Some people will get by with a tent, while the more adventurous might try a lean-to or a quinzhee. Others will spoil themselves and set up a prospector tent complete with a wood stove.

One can make the weekend more special by making it an ice-fishing getaway. Jim Baird of Magnetewan (yes, it's part of Northern Ontario) is an outdoor adventure expert. He is one of those people who enjoys outdoor camping, travel and just doing stuff regardless of the weather. Followers of Baird's YouTube Channel will remember that he left his comfortable home in February and drove across Canada to the Yukon two years ago during the height of winter. And it was a camping trip with his wife and child with a mini-trailer. Closer to home, Baird also spent 10 days on an overland winter hike from the Kukagami area to Temagam





SooToday » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Winter Fragrances to Embrace the ChillThe right winter scent can make you feel all sorts of things. Amber and woody fragrances can be as cozy and comforting as a well-worn cashmere knit, and gourmand scents evoke a certain nostalgic charm. Surprisingly, even fresh citrus scents and blooming florals, typically associated with warmer months, can find a place in a well-curated winter fragrance wardrobe. When elevated with musks, spices and herbaceous notes, these traditionally lighter scents take on a richer, more complex character. No matter what type of scent you’re drawn to, there’s no better way to embrace the winter chill than by swapping out your spring and summer fragrance with something decadent and inviting.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Laid-off Domtar Espanola Workers Find Jobs in Northeastern OntarioMany laid-off Domtar Espanola pulp and paper workers have found mining and manufacturing jobs in northeastern Ontario after the closure of the pulp and paper plant. The closure has impacted 484 workers, with some finding jobs in Sudbury and others commuting to new jobs in the region.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ontario Reverses Plan to Dissolve Region of PeelOntario has decided not to dissolve the Region of Peel due to concerns of tax hikes. The focus will now be on improving regional services and finding efficiencies.

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

History Repeats Itself: Commemorating Great Fires on Ontario's Back RoadsThis article discusses the history of devastating forest fires in Ontario and how they are commemorated on roadside plaques. It highlights the Great Porcupine Fire of 1911 and its impact on the region.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ontario Mother Warns of Investment Scam After Losing $7,000An Ontario mother who lost more than $7,000 in an investment scam after viewing a fake news report on social media is speaking out about the ordeal and warning others to be on the lookout for fraudsters using similar tactics.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Underbidding Trend in Higher-Priced Houses in OntarioA digital real estate company has analyzed data in 10 cities outside the GTA and found that prices and sales have dropped, with underbidding now taking place in many areas.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »