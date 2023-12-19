Canada's Air Travel Sector Prepares for Winter After Chaotic 2022

After a chaotic 2022, Canada’s air travel sector says it is “winter ready” as travellers will be hoping for a less turbulent time over the holiday period this year. Last winter, a major snowstorm disrupted travel plans for thousands of Canadians, cancelling or delaying flights around Christmas, with the addition of mechanical issues, poor communication, and lost or misplaced luggage making matters worse.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said last week that he has met with the CEOs of different airlines and they have assured him that they have a “program in place” with increased staffing and protocols that will hopefully avoid what happened last year. “We saw what happened last year during Christmas. We also saw what happened last year in summer. And that was a huge challenge for everyone,” he told reporters in Ottawa on Dec. 12. In preparation for this winter, Canadian airlines and airport say they have rolled out a series of new measures from boosting staff, advanced snowplows, to real-time weather monitoring equipment and other digital tools for passenger





