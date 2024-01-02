Powerful Earthquake Hits Japan's West Coast

A powerful earthquake struck Japan's west coast, causing destruction and claiming several lives. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.6, triggered tsunami waves and led residents in coastal areas to evacuate. However, there was no threat of a tsunami for North America. Canadian officials confirmed no impact on their citizens but offered assistance if required.





