Extreme Weather Warnings Issued as Canada Faces Polar Vortex and Texas Storm

Half the country is under extreme weather warnings going into the weekend, after an unusually warm and dry start to the winter season for most of Canada. A polar vortex is sweeping in from the arctic through the West, while a storm from Texas is wreaking havoc in the East, leaving millions of Canadians facing down snowstorms or severely cold temperatures.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Weather Hits Canada with Extreme Cold and SnowfallWinter weather hits Canada with extreme cold temperatures and snowfall in various regions including the West Coast and the Prairies. Eastern Canada is also expected to be hit with snowfall in the coming days.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Southland Transportation Prepares for Extreme Cold in CalgarySouthland Transportation ensures their fleet is ready to transport Calgary students to school during an extreme cold warning in the city. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 C with wind chills making it feel like -50 C.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Extreme Cold Causes Delays and Cancellations at Calgary AirportExtreme cold weather in Calgary is causing delays and cancellations at the airport, with several flights being cancelled and passengers expressing frustration. De-icing procedures are being carried out to ensure safe air travel.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary's Homeless Face Intense Cold WeatherIntensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary's most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact. The Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) is working to provide warming spots for over 1,900 homeless individuals in the city. The president and CEO of CHF emphasizes the danger of the cold weather and the need for assistance.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Winter Weather Hits Vancouver Island After Warm DecemberHighway 1 near Campbell River experienced winter weather with snow sticking at higher elevations and slush at lower elevations, causing slippery driving conditions. The mixed bag of weather is expected to continue throughout the week, potentially causing damage to coastal regions.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

How to Look Cute in Cold Weather OutfitsUnsure of what to wear to your festive fete now that the snow has swallowed the sidewalk? Don’t stress over your party prep — FASHION has got you covered. How to look cute in cold weather outfits: it’s been a struggle since basically the beginning of time. But fear not — we’ve taken on your winter woes and found a few game-changing formulas that can apply to virtually any ensemble. The trick? Pick a statement piece and build the rest of your outfit from there. Think feather jackets, metallic boots and red-hot wools. Scroll below for a few cute cold weather outfit suggestions. Think black and white is boring? Think again. When paired with feathers and some luxe accessories, it takes the classic colour combo to new heights. Bonus points for layering a white button-up underneath. If LaMarque isn’t on your radar, it absolutely should be. The Montréal-based brand just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and winning Womenswear Designer of the Year at this year’s. While you can’t go wrong with any of their jackets, we have a real soft spot (pun-intended) for this feathered garment.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »