Southland Transportation Prepares for Extreme Cold in Calgary

Southland Transportation had crews out early to make sure all the vehicles in their fleet were ready to take Calgary students to school during a cold snap on Jan. 11, 2024. An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.

As of Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has the entire province of Alberta under an extreme cold warning. In Calgary, temperatures are expected to remain around -30 C, but wind chills will likely make that feel a lot more like -40 C."Over the weekend, morning temperatures will reach minus 40 C in many areas. Wind chills will approach minus 50 C," ECCC wrote in its online advisory. "Slight improvement in the temperature is forecast for early next week, but certainty is low and below normal temperatures are likely to continu





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Professional Women's Hockey League Inspires Female Athletes in CalgaryThe official launch of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is inspiring female athletes in Calgary. Calgary doesn't have a team in the league, but the local hockey community is excited about the doors it will open for women who want to play professionally.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary Clinic Advocates for Psychedelic-Assisted TherapyA Calgary clinic is working to push a promising form of therapy forward, while advocating for better access in Canada.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Du Plessis Prepares for Upcoming Clash with StricklandDu Plessis enters the Octagon on the strength of a career-best eight-fight winning streak that now spans more than five years. He has secured 19 of his 20 professional victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission, giving him a prodigious 95% finish rate. As Du Plessis moves ever closer to his forthcoming clash with Strickland, a look at a few of the rivalries that have helped chart his course to this point:“Soldier Boy” leaned on his guile and experience to retain the Extreme Fighting Championship middleweight title, as he choked Du Plessis unconscious with a third-round guillotine in their EFC 33 main event on Aug. 30, 2014 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. McLellan slammed the door 2:12 into Round 3. Champion and challenger pushed themselves to the brink of exhaustion and beyond in a thrilling back-and-forth battle

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Home Invasion in Calgary Leaves One DeadCalgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary Council Faces Criticism for Receiving Raise Amidst Rising CostsAmidst rising costs in Calgary, some argue that the city council should not have received a raise due to the financial struggles faced by residents. The raise was proposed based on the work of an independent committee, but critics claim that it is irresponsible given the increased cost of living.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Calgary's Office-to-Residential Conversion Program: A Model for Solving the Housing CrisisCalgary has successfully converted underused office towers to residential housing through its unique incentive program for developers. The program has resulted in the approval of 13 conversion projects, with more underway. The first project, a $38-million conversion of a 10-storey office building, is almost complete.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »