Victorian Premier warns of higher premiums if worker's compensation reforms not passed

The Victorian Premier has warned that businesses may face higher premiums if proposed reforms to the state's worker's compensation scheme are not passed. The Premier stated that the current system is 'fundamentally broken' and without the reforms, premiums may need to be increased to keep it financially stable.

