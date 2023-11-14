Australian Government Allows Carbon Dioxide Dumping in International Waters

The Australian government’s sea-dumping law changes allow the environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, to issue permits for carbon dioxide to be pumped into international waters. Greens and David Pocock accused the government of doing the bidding of fossil fuel companies to allow new and expanded polluting projects. The government bill passed with support from Coalition senators on Monday night after a fiery debate.

The Greens senators and the independent senator accused the government of doing the bidding of fossil fuel companies to allow new and expanded polluting projects. They said the government basically acknowledged this in the debate. The bill amends Australia’s sea-dumping laws – known as the Environment Protection (Sea Dumping) Act 1981 – to bring them into line with two amendments made in 2009 and 2013 to the London Protocol, a global treaty on marine pollution

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commissionThe federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: DP World: Australian ports up and running after large-scale cyber attackMajor Australian ports are almost back to full capacity following a large-scale cyber attack.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: ‘Giant’ of Australian sports and AFL journalism, Patrick Smith dies suddenly, aged 717NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: DP World resumes operations at Australian ports after cyberattackPort operator DP World has started resuming operations at its ports in Australia after a cyberattack caused a halt in freight shipments. The attack had stranded around 30,000 shipping containers across DP World's yards in the country. Following successful tests of key systems, DP World expects around 4,000 containers to move out of the four terminals on Monday. However, the ongoing investigation and response to protect networks and systems may cause temporary disruptions to their services in the coming days.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Australian economist's prized possession from Myanmar jailSean Turnell, an Australian economist, describes his most prized possession, a hand-woven elephant made by a fellow political prisoner, which he grabbed when he was dramatically released from a Myanmar jail after 650 days of arbitrary detention.

Source: abcnews | Read more »