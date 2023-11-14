Education Minister Calls for Investigation into VCE Exam Errors

Education Minister Ben Carroll has called for a full investigation into errors in this year’s VCE exams, saying he is disappointed in a series of “stuff-ups” that should never have occurred. Carroll said on Monday he had asked the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) to review its processes after six students were given the wrong Chinese language exam last week.in this year’s maths exams, and confusing typos in several other tests.

Thousands of general and specialist maths students were Carroll said he asked the VCAA to ensure academic institutions were more closely involved in the writing and vetting of future exams.The minister said it was “traumatic” for anything to go wrong during a year 12 exam and authorities had to ensure the same mistakes were not repeated. Carroll said he had met VCAA representatives since the exam period had begun and would meet the authority again on Monday. “I am disappointed,” he said. “The stuff-ups should not have occurred in the first place. That’s why I’ve asked for a full revie

