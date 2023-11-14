HEAD TOPICS

Education Minister Calls for Investigation into VCE Exam Errors

Education Minister Ben Carroll has requested a full investigation into the errors that occurred during this year's VCE exams, expressing his disappointment in the mistakes and calling them 'stuff-ups' that should have been avoided. The minister has asked the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) to review their processes and ensure closer involvement of academic institutions in future exams. Carroll emphasizes the need to prevent the repetition of such errors and considers it traumatic for mistakes to happen during year 12 exams.

Carroll said on Monday he had asked the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) to review its processes after six students were given the wrong Chinese language exam last week.in this year's maths exams, and confusing typos in several other tests.

Thousands of general and specialist maths students were Carroll said he asked the VCAA to ensure academic institutions were more closely involved in the writing and vetting of future exams.The minister said it was “traumatic” for anything to go wrong during a year 12 exam and authorities had to ensure the same mistakes were not repeated. Carroll said he had met VCAA representatives since the exam period had begun and would meet the authority again on Monday. “I am disappointed,” he said. “The stuff-ups should not have occurred in the first place. That’s why I’ve asked for a full revie

