Jamie Kah gives evidence at 'white powder' hearing

Star jockey Jamie Kah has given evidence at her explosive ‘white powder’ hearing, revealing her fury at her friend's secret act. Kah confirmed that stablehand Ruby McIntyre filmed a video containing images of a white powder, which was later leaked to the media. Kah and McIntyre have pleaded not guilty to conduct prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity, or welfare of racing.

Kah expressed her disappointment and stated that she would have kicked McIntyre out if she had known about the video

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.