Jamie Kah gives evidence at 'white powder' hearing

Star jockey Jamie Kah testifies at the Victorian Racing Tribunal, expressing her anger towards her friend's secret video containing white powder. Kah and her friend have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the incident.

Star jockey Jamie Kah has given evidence at her explosive ‘white powder’ hearing, revealing her fury at her friend's secret act. Kah confirmed that stablehand Ruby McIntyre filmed a video containing images of a white powder, which was later leaked to the media. Kah and McIntyre have pleaded not guilty to conduct prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity, or welfare of racing.

Kah expressed her disappointment and stated that she would have kicked McIntyre out if she had known about the video

