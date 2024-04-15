Train Travel in India: A Nostalgic Journey

Already a subscriber?When Asma Khan was a young girl growing up in India , train travel was a way of life. On holidays, her family would take the train from their home in Calcutta to Aligarh, some 1350 kilometres to the north. They were “quixotic” journeys, as Khan recalls today, far removed from any modern Western notion of travelling by rail.

“I loved the rhythm of being on a train, and there was always so much excitement when we could see the Ganges at night,” she says. Rogni roti, a type of roti known as “bread for travellers” because it stays soft for longer than other Indian breads, will be served with eggplant dip . Chicken pakora, equally easy to eat on a train, harks back to Khan’s memories of the pakoras her father would pop out to buy during a brief stop at a station.

