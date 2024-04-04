Travel Alert Issued for Aussies Visiting India for Elections

A new travel alert has been issued for Aussies visiting this country, warning protests and rallies are “likely to occur” as one massive event takes place. Australian travellers are being urged to exercise a high degree of caution in India over the next few weeks as the mammoth country heads to the polls for the largest democratic election in history.

Smartraveller, the government’s travel advisory body, delivered a new alert for the beguiling South Asian nation on Thursday, warning travellers that “frequent political rallies and possible protests are likely to occur in the lead-up to, during and after the election.” “You can expect traffic delays and restricted access to locations. Avoid protests and demonstrations and monitor local media for the latest updates,” the note reads. Polling for India’s general elections kicks of on April 19 and goes through to June 1, with results announced about June

