Stronger Price Growth in Regional Australia Outpaces Capital Cities

Homes in regional Australia have recorded stronger price growth than in capital cities in the past three months, as migration from the big smoke to the country continues – even post-lockdown.

Lawless said property prices in regional areas were often “dependent on local economic conditions” including agriculture, mining and other industrial activity. Similarly, in Victoria, Melbourne gained just shy of 24,900 people from regional areas in the state, but moves the other way around totalled 33,320.

In NSW, Tweed Heads real estate agent Sophie Carter was unsurprised to hear the Tweed Valley area had annual growth of 11 per cent, which brought the median price there to slightly less than $962,000.

Regional Australia Price Growth Capital Cities Migration Property Prices

