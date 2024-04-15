First Ever Criminal Trial of a US President Begins in New York

The first ever criminal trial of a US President has begun in New York with Donald Trump visibly angry at proceedings.Former US President Donald Trump has ranted – and reportedly even nodded off – in a New York courthouse as the first day of his historic trial kicked off.
As he walked into the Manhattan courtroom, the Republican candidate railed at the proceedings and said the court case was “nonsense” and an “outrage”. When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting the case, walked into the court, he glanced briefly at Mr Trump. But the former President did not do the same, staring straight ahead, the
The first order of business is jury selection but given the notoriety of the case it could take as much as two weeks for defence lawyers and prosecutors to agree on the panel of 12 jurors, from a pool of 500.“Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack,” wrote one reporter.Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has brought the Trump case. For jury selection, a pool of ordinary citizens convened by Judge Merchan must answer a questionnaire including checks on whether they have been members of far-right groups.
US President Criminal Trial Donald Trump New York Historic Trial Falsifying Business Records Extramarital Sexual Encounter Stormy Daniels
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »