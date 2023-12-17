Recession-proof luxury reigns supreme at Brunello Cucinelli as Italian designer opens first Australian store in Sydney

One of Italy’s most prestigious clothing designers, Brunello Cucinelli, has opened its first Australian store in Sydney. The new flagship store is located in the heart of Sydney’s Castlereagh St and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, allowing ample natural light to showcase the brand’s collections. The store was opened in partnership with Graaf Group, a family-owned corporation.





