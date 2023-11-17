Western Australian Premier Claims Gas Industry Expansion Will Lead to Reduction in Global Emissions

The Western Australian government has produced no evidence to back up a claim that expanding the state’s gas industry – and increasing its greenhouse gas pollution in the short term – will be good for the planet as it will lead to a “dramatic reduction” in global emissions. The premier, Roger Cook, made the claim at a media conference on Thursday.

Cook made similar arguments at a WA energy transition summit on Friday, when speakers including the federal resources minister, Madeleine King, backed the development of new gas reserves alongside renewable energy and critical minerals. Cook told the summit that countries such as Japan and South Korea “would have no choice but to use more coal” if it was not for liquified natural gas exported from W

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Strange Blob Washes Up in Western AustraliaA strange blob washed up at Quinns Rocks in Western Australia , leaving locals puzzled about its identity. It was later identified as a Numbfish/Coffin Ray, capable of giving electric shocks.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian shares set to open steady, oil tumbles anewAustralian shares are expected to open little changed, while oil prices continue to decline due to rising US inventories and concerns about global demand. Barclays' strategists suggest that it is now the time for investors to take on risk.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Australian foreign minister criticizes UN official's comments on Israel-Hamas warFormer Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer has condemned comments made by Francesca Albanese about the Israel-Hamas war, which he says are damaging the United Nations' reputation.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Exhibition of Australian Government Photographers' WorksBetween 1939 and 1996 the government hired dozens of photographers to document Australian life, now many of their works of intimate nature photography, striking architectural shots and captured everyday memories are displayed in a new exhibition.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Australian Economic Landscape Faces Bleak OutlookA comprehensive analysis by Waleed Aly highlights the economic challenges Australians are grappling with. Home loans have become unaffordable, impacting the rental market. Rising interest rates are to blame, creating a domino effect of financial stress.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Frenchman still working for Australian railway after 51 yearsJean-Paul Sinclair, a Frenchman who arrived in Australia 60 years ago, is still working for the New South Wales Government Railway after 51 years. He initially chose Australia over Canada due to the better weather and fewer tourists. A friend from Belgium convinced him to join the railways, leading to his long career.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »