Australian Politician Jim Chalmers Battles Melanoma While Continuing His Work

It was early November 2020, and Jim Chalmers was getting a routine prescription from his family doctor when he asked the medico to examine a mole on his chest. A few days later, the GP phoned to say pathology had confirmed it was a melanoma; Chalmers would have to see a specialist. A second, more invasive procedure took place later that month. But Chalmers, the then shadow treasurer, didn’t let up. It was the beginning of a “horrible” three or four months, where the wound kept breaking down.





Read more: THEAGE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Jim Chalmers clarifies view of Labor ministers on Israel-Gaza warTreasurer Jim Chalmers has clarified the view of various Labor ministers on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying an innocent civilian life is “not worth any more or any less” than another. Labor ministers Ed Husic and Anne Aly have accused Israel of bringing “collective punishment” on to Palestinian people.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: War, house prices and Aussies with two jobs; big challenge for Michele Bullock, Jim ChalmersRising oil prices, higher bond yields and persistently high house prices are colliding with signs of economic pressure.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Jim Chalmers comes up with new reason why ‘everything costs more than it should’: MurraySky News host Paul Murray says Treasurer Jim Chalmers has got another excuse for Australia’s high cost of living crisis. “Grim Jim has got a new one,” Mr Murray said.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australia inflation: RBA must show independence on material inflation risk, following comments by Treasurer Jim ChalmersThe Treasurer’s pre-emptive insistence makes it even more important that the new governor and her board actively demonstrate the central bank’s political independence.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Jim Chalmers has an ‘incredible set of tin ears’ when it comes to the economyLiberal MP Garth Hamilton says Jim Chalmers has shown he’s got an “incredible set of tin ears” when it comes to the economy. Inflation continues to threaten the Australian economy with cost-of-living remaining a problem for the government to resolve.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Interest rates: Not wanting a fight, Michele Bullock will not call Jim Chalmers’ bluffThe Reserve Bank governor is unlikely to highlight how the Albanese government’s own policies are fuelling inflationary pressures as she ponders higher rates.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »