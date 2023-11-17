Australian politicians celebrate at end-of-year Christmas party

On December 2, 2009, a day after Tony Abbott had claimed the job of Liberal Party opposition leader, the then-Labor government threw its end-of-year Christmas party for political staffers. The party was held in one of the manicured courtyards of the House of Representatives and ran late into the night.

As the clock approached midnight and many beers were drunk, a pair of cabinet ministers climbed onto one of the courtyard’s sturdy metal-legged tables, threw their arms around each other, and led a rousing chorus of Queen’sThe cabinet ministers were then-treasurer Wayne Swan and then-infrastructure minister Anthony Albanese. The mood that night was euphoric. The Coalition, under Abbott, would be unelectable for a generation. Seven months later, Kevin Rudd, who had initially enjoyed a thumping lead over Abbott, had been deposed as leader, and two and a bit months after that, Julia Gillard barely cobbled together a minority governmen





