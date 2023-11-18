Australian Parliament Passes Legislation on Unknown Group of People

In the space of 12 hours on Thursday, the Australian Parliament passed legislation about what remains, to the public, a largely ill-defined and unknown group of people – but variously described by some of our MPs as “ hardened criminals ” and “ absolute animals ” – in a legislative exercise alarming in its chaos, and deeply concerning in its origins.

about whether the government was doing enough, or not enough, in response to the High Court ’s decision on November 8 to rule indefinite immigration detention unlawful. We have been told three murderers and several sex offenders are among the more than 80 people who have been freed from immigration detention. Those with experience on both sides of politics tell us that, in general, the group more widely comprises people who were locked up indefinitely for good reason, and in the interests of community safety . Not all of them had been convicted of crimes in Australia but a large proportion of them – 78 – are owed protectio





