Italian tribunal convicts 207 people in 'Ndrangheta organised crime trial

An Italian tribunal convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'Ndrangheta organised crime syndicate. The trial took place in a specially constructed high-security bunker. It took over 1 hour and 40 minutes to read aloud the court's lengthy verdict, including the acquittal of 131 other defendants.

The drama unfolded in a bunker-stye courtroom in the southern Calabria region, where the mob organisation was originally based. The 'Ndrangheta has quietly amassed power in Italy and abroad as the Sicilian Mafia lost influence, and now holds almost a monopoly on cocaine importation in Europe, according to anti-mafia prosecutors who led the investigation in southern Italy. The organisation also has bases in North and South America and is active in Africa, Italian prosecutors maintain, and 'Ndrangheta figures have been arrested in recent years around Europe and in Brazil and Lebanon





