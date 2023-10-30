Paul Thijssen’s chilling text following death of Lilie James

James was found dead with gruesome head injuries inside the gymnasium toilets at the school before midnight on Wednesday.

The Dutch teacher sent a text to James’ father on her phone following her death, asking him to collect her from the school, 7News revealed. A male body was found and retrieved by emergency services near The Gap in Sydney’s east and was later formally identified to be Thijssen’s with detectives believing he had taken his own life after James’ death.

Shocking revelations have emerged from students at the school of Thijssen’s “creepy” behaviour toward them with one telling the Saturday Telegraph he “had a wandering eye and flirtatious personality which unsettled young girls in the sports team” while former peers labelled him “arrogant”. headtopics.com

Thijssen's body was formally identified as the one recovered near The Gap, Vaucluse in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper The school’s community rallied together in the wake of the young teacher’s death, with bunches of flowers placed at the gates out of respect and love for her.

“Our beautiful Ms James, a ray of light, and Mr Thijssen, whose actions are completely incongruent with who we knew,” she said. James’ heartbroken grandmother Barbara Adelt paid tribute to her on 2GB on Monday morning, recalling how she was “so kind to everybody else”.“(She was) so full of life and never stopped. She went to uni. She worked four-and-a-half days a week. She coached swimming. She coached water polo. She played water polo. headtopics.com

