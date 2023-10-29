School to mourn slain coach Lilie James in special assembly as students return

school will today hold a special memorial for one of its staff who was killed on the grounds last week.

Lilie James, 21, was found dead in the St Andrew's Cathedral School gym bathroom late on Tuesday night, just before midnight, last week.READ MORE:Lilie James, 21, was found dead at a Sydney school last week. (Facebook)

Tributes have poured in for the water polo coach, with her family issuing a statement saying they were "devastated and heartbroken". "She was vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved by her family and friends. We are tremendously grateful for the support of our community at this difficult time," they wrote. headtopics.com

Today, the school will hold a special assembly as students return to the grounds for the first time since her death.The school will today hold a special assembly. (9News) ﻿It has also designated a dedicated area for people wishing to leave floral tributes and cards, which have been piling up at the school.

On-site counselors will also be available for students and teachers today, while some exams will be postponed. The school gym will remain off-limits to students for the time being, though it is no longer a crime scene.A candlelight vigil has been held to remember Lilie James at Sans Souci in Sydney's south as the community grapples with grief. The 21-year-old ﻿water polo coach was murdered this week at St Andrews Cathedral School in the city this week. (9News)A body believed to be that of fellow school employee, 24-year-old Paul Thijssen, was pulled from the waters off Vaucluse last week. headtopics.com

