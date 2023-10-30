Lack of Awareness on Children's Mental Health in Australia

KidsXpress has found one in 3 parents in Australia may not be able to recognise the signs of ill mental health in children, which could result in lasting negative impacts in adulthood.

Founder and chief executive Margo Ward says there's a lack of awareness around children's mental health in Australia. The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggests mental ill-health affects 1-in-7 children aged between 4 and 11 in Australia, and around half of all mental health issues emerge before 14 years of age.

Ms Ward says if mental health issues aren't addressed in a child's youth, they can grow into lifelong challenges. "The signs might include, for instance, difficulty falling asleep, or staying asleep. So sleep disturbance can be a sign. Changes in patterns of eating, appetite being disturbed, changes in school attendance or school performance. headtopics.com

It also finds the first 2000 days of a child's life are a critical period, and interventions during this time can result in significant improvements to a child's early life experiences, health and development.

"About 37 per cent of all of our contacts at Kids HelpLine come from children who are aged 14 years or younger. So we know it's a significant issue. I think the first thing is making space for a conversation and also to listen and just try and tease out what's what might be going on. headtopics.com

Mr Fitzgerald believes a lot more children would identify as experiencing mental health issues since then. Dr Perkes says a lot more government investment is needed to improve support options for children both in schools, and more generally.

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with China Australia ’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

Grieving Couple Raises Awareness for NEC ResearchA couple who lost their newborn son to necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) are working to build awareness and support for research into the devastating condition. Clinical trials for a potential treatment are planned. Read more ⮕

Negotiations for Free Trade Deal Between Australia and EU CollapseNegotiations for a free trade deal between Australia and the European Union have collapsed due to the lack of new offers from EU negotiators. The EU seeks access to Australia 's mining sector goods, while Australia wants tariff-free exports of beef, sheep meat, dairy, and sugar to the EU. Read more ⮕

Family Guy Mocks Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleFamily Guy joins the list of cartoons mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, highlighting their continuous drive for publicity and lack of self-awareness. Read more ⮕

Woman found dead in Bendigo, two children uninjuredHomicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Victorian town of Bendigo overnight, with two children also in the home found uninjured. Read more ⮕

Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕