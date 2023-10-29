Lilie James' family 'cannot understand' why she was killed at Sydney school

The grandmother of Lilie James, who was murdered inside a Sydney school bathroom last week, has said her family "cannot understand" why she was taken from them.Her family has thanked the community for its supportSchool water polo coach Ms James died at St Andrew's Cathedral School on Wednesday night, with police believing she was the victim of a homicide.
Her work colleague and former short-term boyfriend Paul Thijssen's body was located on Friday in Sydney's eastern suburbs. On Monday morning, Barbara Adelt told Nine Radio that her 21-year-old granddaughter was a "beautiful young woman" as she recalled memories of Lilie as a child."I think that was my granddaughter."Ms Adelt said Lilie's father, mother and brother were struggling to process what had happened, and thanked the community for its "incredible" support."We just cannot understand why. Why this would happen to her.
One card placed among the flowers read "Never forgotten, always missed, forever loved" and another said "Those we love never truly leave us, they live forever in our hearts and memories". Many students comforted their friends as they walked into school with their arms wrapped around each other. headtopics.com
Parents and teachers wiped away tears as they embraced one another while a sea of flowers built up around them.
The reversal of a pandemic trend has rents soaring again. Is it the new normal or is the end in sight?Born premature, Charlie had just begun to see 'light at the end of the tunnel'. headtopics.com