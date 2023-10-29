Conservative Commentator Criticizes Acknowledgement of Country at Concert

Conservative commentator Kobie Thatcher shared a photo of the message displayed on the two large screens on either side of the stage ahead of the 81-year-old singer-songwriter’s second

The message read, “We acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation and all family groups connected to this Country, as the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we gather and perform today. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today.”“So you were one of those ‘if you don’t know, vote no’ people. And now you don’t know what you voted no to,” one person replied.

One man joked, “I’d like to acknowledge that we wouldn’t be here without the construction team, the sound engineers, the roadies, the administrators, the technicians who worked tirelessly to ensure everything would go off without a hitch …”“You and other racists could move to Texas, if that would be better for you,” one man said.A third said, “All the No voters just openly hostile to Indigenous people now. Such bravery in your racism. Like it wasn’t obvious why you voted No. headtopics.com

McCartney has played a series of epic shows on the Australian leg of his blockbuster Got Back Tour, delighting fans in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney.Tens of thousands of fans turned out for his Friday and Saturday shows at the massive Allianz Stadium in Moore Park to hear decades of the legendary rocker’s hits, personal favourites and fan favourites whittled down into one three-hour set list.

He is even joined onstage, via one of the screens behind him, by his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon to kick off the encore with a moving virtual duet of The Beatles hit I’ve Got A Feeling.

