Lilie James’ killer sent message to her father in moments after her death at St Andrew’s Cathedral School in Sydney

The man suspected of murdering a young water polo coach on a school campus in Sydney sent a disturbing text to the victim’s father using her phone, 7NEWS can reveal. New details about the moments after Lilie James, 21, was killed emerged on Monday as students at St Andrew’s Cathedral School returned to classrooms for the first time. James, 21, was found dead with horrific head injuries inside the campus gymnasium toilets just before midnight last Wednesday, October 25.

The text message revelation emerged on the same day students began returning to school, which had been closed except for those sitting Year 12 exams. Floral tributes piled up outside St Andrew’s on Monday morning as students, teachers and parents arrived and an assembly was held to honour James. Head of School Julie McGonigle said the St Andrew’s community had been left with grief, shock and utter confusion because they knew both James and Thijssen.

