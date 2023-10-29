St Andrew’s Cathedral School water polo coach, Lilie James, described as ‘bright, joyful and vibrant young woman’ in fundraiser

Friends of Lilie James, the 21-year-old Sydney water polo coach whose body was found at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, have paid tribute to her via an online fundraiser. James was found dead with serious head injuries inside a gymnasium bathroom just before midnight on Wednesday, October 25. Police were searching for James’ ex-boyfriend and colleague, Paul Thijssen, 24, in relation to her suspected murder.

” Others who knew James added condolences and shared their memories of her. Hosanna Athas said she and James had attended the same high school. “I knew her all through my schooling and had the pleasure of working alongside her during high school on house festival events,” Athas said. “Although I wasn’t in her grade or in her friendship group, Lilie was always such a bright, joyful and vibrant young woman. “I am absolutely devastated by the news of her passing.

