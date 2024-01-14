Novak Djokovic survives scare from 18-year-old Croatian in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has stared down Father Time before and won - this time it took the form of an 18-year-old Croatian. The 10-time Australian Open champion avoided a serious upset bid from qualifier Dino Prizmic, who is half his age, on the opening night at Melbourne Park prevailing 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 on his beloved Rod Laver Arena.

But it was a remarkable struggle, given Prizmic had never played in a grand slam main draw before Sunday night, and made a mockery of the tournament’s new rules intended to avoid late night finishes. Djokovic and Prizmic hadn’t even completed the third set when the clock ticked over three hours, eventually becoming the longest first-round match of the Serbian’s career - surpassing a 2005 meeting with Gael Monfils in New York. While Prizmic fell away late in the third set and early in the fourth, he recovered and saved a whopping six match points before finally falling short - and left a clear impression on the tennis worl





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novak Djokovic Returns to Melbourne Park Ahead of Australian OpenNovak Djokovic, the king of Melbourne Park, has returned to centre court showing no apparent signs of his wrist complaint ahead of his shot at an 11th Australian Open.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian Open and Cricket UpdateBelarussian Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open, Novak Djokovic claims 22nd grand slam victory, and Australian cricket team faces defeat in India

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

IT workers and public servants battle it out in Australian Public Service battle of the bandsDespite it being a Sunday evening in the country’s sensible city, Smith’s Alternative is a packed house. The cosy, bohemian art cafe in Canberra’s CBD could easily fit in Sydney’s Newtown or Melbourne’s Fitzroy. But unlike most gigs in those cities, the room is crammed with public servants who moonlight as musicians, as well as the occasional politician. The lanyards and ties have been swapped for band T-shirts and eyeliner as four bands, made up entirely of government workers, play to win the inaugural Australian Public Service battle of the bands.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian politicians welcome the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishingThe Assistant Minister to Anthony Albanese has praised the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishing for "finally returning accountability" to the Australian political sphere, despite being the fourth highest spending MP in family travel costs himself.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister's Expenses Revealed in Transparency PushAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's expenses, including travel costs and taxpayer-funded expenses, were revealed in a delayed release of MPs' entitlements. The release also disclosed the use of Defence jets by Albanese and his deputy Richard Marles, incurring over $5 million in costs. The government's transparency efforts were criticized by the Coalition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

West Australian Premier says state on track for net zero emissions by 2050West Australian Premier Roger Cook says his state is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but internal modelling suggests otherwise.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »