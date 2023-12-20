West Australian Premier says state on track for net zero emissions by 2050

West Australian Premier Roger Cook says his state is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but 7.30 understands internal modelling is projecting it will not, based on its current trajectory. The federal government has committed to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, and all states and territories, bar two, have set their own goals.

Western Australia and the Northern Territory, the only two jurisdictions where emissions are higher now than in 2005, have not set whole-of-economy emissions targets for 2030. Both WA and the NT have pledged net zero emissions by 2050 and have modelled future emissions scenarios to inform their policies and strategies for getting there. The NT government is yet to release an emissions forecast report that was first due to be released in 2021.





