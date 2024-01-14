Emergency Warning for Bushfires in Western Australia

An Emergency Warning is in place for bushfires at Bindoon, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee and Moondah in Western Australia. For the latest, search onThe ascension of King Frederik X and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary to the Danish throne was meant to be a lowkey affair.Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Copenhagen, waving Danish and Australian flags, to herald a new era in the Scandinavian nation's history.

After more than five decades on the throne, Queen Margrethe II decided to abdicate in favour of her son, citing ill health. Denmark started scaling back coronations in 1849, forgoing lavish ceremonies for a simple balcony proclamation.He paid tribute to his mother, and said he will need his wife Mary's support to be a "unifying king of tomorrow".After giving her two weeks notice, Margrethe abdicated with the strike of a pen Despite near-freezing temperatures, thousands of people lined the streets of Copenhagen to wave farewell to their beloved Queen Margreth





