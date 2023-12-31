New Year's Eve Celebrations in Sydney

Excitement built as the minutes ticked down to midnight and the gathered masses, some of whom had waited more than 18 hours, partied on towards the climax of the night. Hopes were high for what was expected to be the biggest celebration in years, played to an expected in-person crowd of 1 million people. As midnight hit, the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House lit up and the music blasted to kick off a 12-minute fireworks and musical spectacular months in the making.

(AP Photo/Mark Baker) Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as new year celebrations begin in Australia on Monday, January 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) As midnight hit, the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House lit up and the music blasted to kick off a 12-minute fireworks and musical spectacular months in the making. "It's New Year's Eve again," crowds at the harbour and tuning in on TV and radio heard as the music pulsed and the bridge pulsed its lights in tim





