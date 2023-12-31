Sydney Prepares for New Year Celebrations

Sydney prepares to be one of the first major cities in the world to bring in the New Year; An investigation underway into a mid-air incident between Bali and Melbourne; Some boats still sailing in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Thousands of people have already began gathering at vantage points across Sydney's iconic harbour in the countdown for the end of the year, one of the first major cities to celebrate the new year.

More than a million people are expected to flock to the harbour foreshore and surrounding vantage points. New South Wales Police Superintendent Anthony Bell says authorities are out in force to ensure everyone has a good time - safely. "This evening, today and this evening, is our largest police operation for the year. All of the areas across the state and not just metropolitan Sydney, regional New South Wales, our northern coastal areas are hosting their own New Year's Eve event





Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks show set to be the most spectacular yetOrganisers are hoping this year's New Year's Eve fireworks show in Sydney will be the most spectacular to date, with a million spectators expected and a global audience of millions more. The event will feature 8.5 tonnes of fireworks and will incorporate First Nations traditions.

Sydney's Vantage Points Full Ahead of New Year's Eve FireworksSome of Sydney’s most spectacular vantage points are already at capacity ahead of Sunday night’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, as the city gears up for what is expected to be the biggest celebration in years.

Luxury Watches for the New YearNo matter your preference for shape, size, complication or case material, there’s a watch to bring joy to your wrist in the new year. Patek Philippe introduces the first Grand Complication in its “contemporary casual” line for women, the Aquanaut Luce Haute Joaillerie minute repeater. Dior also presents the Dior Grand Bal Milly la Nuit with its unique design.

New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas for 2024Get ready for New Year's Eve with these party-appropriate outfit options on sale. Whether you prefer online shopping or visiting brick-and-mortar stores, there are plenty of choices available.

Australia Faces Third New Year's COVID Wave as Cases SurgeAustralia is experiencing its third New Year's COVID wave, with over 1,400 new cases reported in the past week. The increase in cases reflects global trends, with a 52% rise in new cases worldwide. Experts are urging people to take precautions as the JN.1 variant continues to spread.

Changes Coming in the New Year: Money, Education, Vaping, and Electric VehiclesThe new year is almost here, bringing with it a range of changes. From money matters to education, vaping, and electric vehicles, here's what you need to know.

