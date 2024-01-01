Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's West Coast

Yesterday's quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan's main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt. Reported more than a dozen quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4pm (6pm AEDT), one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Australian tourists in Myoko for a ski trip felt their hotel shake as the 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck.

'We were all in a little bit of shock and disbelief. It was quite violent as well,' Matt Clayworth said. 'I started walking and then I didn't know whether to get under a table. I bent down and then someone picked me up and we just went outside,' she said. The pair along with about 30 other Australians skiing in Akakura Onsen, 150km from the epicentre of the quake, said Japan's infrastructure was mostly prepared for the tremors. 'The buildings are very strong here.





