Australia Faces Third New Year's COVID Wave as Cases Surge

For the third New Year's in a row, Australia is in the grips of a COVID wave – the country's eighth to date – with more than 1,400 fresh cases reported nationally over the past week. The uptick has been taking shape for months, as infections, hospitalisations, and deaths have steadily risen. It also reflects worldwide trends. Globally, 850,000 new cases were reported during the 28-day period of 20 November to 17 December 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

That is a 52 percent increase compared to the previous 28-day period. As WHO's latest "variant of interest" the JN.1 strain, continues to spread throughout the community, and with the festive season well underway, experts are urging people to take precautionary measures and prepare for case numbers to further increase. JN.1 is closely related to BA.2.86, informally called "Pirola", a fellow Omicron variant that first emerged in July





