Sydney's Vantage Points Full Ahead of New Year's Eve Fireworks

Some of Sydney’s most spectacular vantage points are already at capacity ahead of Sunday night’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, as the city gears up for what is expected to be the biggest celebration in years. By 11am on Sunday, the City of Sydney council warned that viewing areas at Mrs Macquarie’s Point and the Fleet Steps in the Royal Botanic Garden were already full.

Of the 49 vantage points on offer, a further three were nearing capacity and all 11 that were subject to a ballot draw to control crowd numbers were sold out. The council is expecting bumper crowds topping more than one million people despite the gloomy weather conditions, after the state government scrapped the ticketing system and allowed free entry to most harbour venues for the first time in years. Social media postings show the most eager revellers began gathering at Blues Point Reserve in McMahons Point from as early as 5am on Sunday. The crowds are being greeted by overcast skies and subdued temperatures. It’s unlikely they’ll see much sunshine on Sunday





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks show set to be the most spectacular yetOrganisers are hoping this year's New Year's Eve fireworks show in Sydney will be the most spectacular to date, with a million spectators expected and a global audience of millions more. The event will feature 8.5 tonnes of fireworks and will incorporate First Nations traditions.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas for 2024Get ready for New Year's Eve with these party-appropriate outfit options on sale. Whether you prefer online shopping or visiting brick-and-mortar stores, there are plenty of choices available.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

SHK Scallywag Retires from Sydney to Hobart Yacht RaceSydney to Hobart line honours contender SHK Scallywag has retired from the yacht race with a broken bow sprit. The Hong Kong-based 100-foot supermaxi had been flying down the NSW south coast in third position behind Andoo Comanche and LawConnect when the damage forced her to withdraw off Gerroa on Tuesday evening.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

LawConnect Claims Line Honours in Sydney to Hobart Yacht RaceLawConnect has sensationally overtaken Andoo Comanche in the final moments to snatch line honours in the 2023 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. A spectator catamaran crossed paths with Andoo Comanche in the final moments of the race and it is unclear if the incident will affect the race.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Anthony Albanese helps serve meals to thousands at Sydney charity lunchPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has embodied the spirit of community togetherness this Christmas, helping serve meals to 3,000 poor and hungry people at Australia's biggest charity lunch in Sydney.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Sydney mum raises awareness about child pedestrian fatalitiesMichelle McLaughlin, a Sydney mum, shares her personal experience of losing her son in a pedestrian accident and raises awareness about the issue in Australia.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »