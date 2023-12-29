Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks show set to be the most spectacular yet

It takes a 60-person crew, 18 shipping containers worth of equipment, 11km of cable, six barges, five rooftops, four pontoons and two iconic landmarks to pull off Sydney's 12-minute New Year's Eve fireworks show. And with a million spectators expected along Sydney Harbour foreshore and a global audience of millions more, organisers are hoping this year's event will be the most spectacular to date.

'It's our 27th New Year, but each year's special for us because it's a new year,' Fortunato Foti, the creative director behind the annual event, told SBS 'So, you know, hopefully, everyone will walk away saying that was the best one and everyone's had a great time.' With 8.5 tonnes of fireworks set to be launched across two displays, at 9pm and midnight, the focus this year will be firmly anchored around First Nations tradition





