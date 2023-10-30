Melbourne CEO defends coach and addresses off-field issues

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert has spoken out about the club’s current off-field issues, defending coach Simon Goodwin from “false rumours” and explaining the handling of Clayton Oliver.
“In some ways, AFL football programs are akin to a large family. While honest feedback is often difficult, this approach will give Clayton the best chance to thrive within our high-performance environment, and the best chance for him to have a long career at the Melbourne Football Club.”But Pert was even more definitive on premiership coach Simon Goodwin, whose behaviour was at one point investigated by the Demons.
"The ongoing embellishment and spreading of untrue rumours have placed an enormous stress and mental toll on Simon and his family over the last three years.Pert's statement to members also addressed Joel Smith, who has received a provisional ban after testing positive for cocaine before Round 23's game against Hawthorn this year, and general concerns over the club's culture.
I am sending this update because we understand how unsettling it is to be hearing rumours and media coverage about our players without a true and balanced view from the Club.On the 6th October, we advised supporters that while we will continue to support Clayton with his complex personal challenges, he like every player, must meet our off-field Club standards and disciplines if he is to remain as part of the program long term.
Supporters are aware that Joel is currently under investigation by Sport Integrity Australia and the AFL. During this time, he is provisionally suspended from any involvement with the Club.