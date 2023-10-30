Melbourne CEO defends coach and addresses off-field issues

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert has spoken out about the club’s current off-field issues, defending coach Simon Goodwin from “false rumours” and explaining the handling of Clayton Oliver.

“In some ways, AFL football programs are akin to a large family. While honest feedback is often difficult, this approach will give Clayton the best chance to thrive within our high-performance environment, and the best chance for him to have a long career at the Melbourne Football Club.”But Pert was even more definitive on premiership coach Simon Goodwin, whose behaviour was at one point investigated by the Demons.

“The ongoing embellishment and spreading of untrue rumours have placed an enormous stress and mental toll on Simon and his family over the last three years.Pert’s statement to members also addressed Joel Smith, who has received a provisional ban after testing positive for cocaine before Round 23’s game against Hawthorn this year, and general concerns over the club’s culture. headtopics.com

I am sending this update because we understand how unsettling it is to be hearing rumours and media coverage about our players without a true and balanced view from the Club.On the 6th October, we advised supporters that while we will continue to support Clayton with his complex personal challenges, he like every player, must meet our off-field Club standards and disciplines if he is to remain as part of the program long term.

In some ways, AFL football programs are akin to a large family. While honest feedback is often difficult, this approach will give Clayton the best chance to thrive within our high-performance environment, and the best chance for him to have a long career at the Melbourne Football Club.Supporters are aware that Joel is currently under investigation by Sport Integrity Australia and the AFL. During this time, he is provisionally suspended from any involvement with the Club. headtopics.com

Legendary jockey Damien Oliver chasing Melbourne Cup history with French horse Alenquer7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Jockey Damien Oliver to ride his final Melbourne Cup on the Mike Moroney-trained AlenquerDamien Oliver is hoping a final fling on European import Alenquer will help him secure a fourth Melbourne Cup victory before his retirement. Read more ⮕

Melbourne puts Clayton Oliver on notice over behavioural issues Melbourne will not tolerate poor off-field behaviour from star midfielder Clayton OIiver, but they believe the incidents involving him and teammate Joel Smith are isolated and not part of a wider cultural issue among the players. Read more ⮕

Melbourne puts Clayton Oliver on notice over behavioural issues Melbourne will not tolerate poor off-field behaviour from star midfielder Clayton OIiver, but they believe the incidents involving him and teammate Joel Smith are isolated and not part of a wider cultural issue among the players. Read more ⮕

Melbourne put Clayton Oliver on notice over behavioural issues Melbourne will not tolerate poor off-field behaviour from star midfielder Clayton OIiver, but they believe the incidents involving him and teammate Joel Smith are isolated and not part of a wider cultural issue among the players. Read more ⮕

Melbourne Cup order of entry: Outsiders preparing for last chance saloon as final field takes shapeHorseracing: In a thrilling finish with just over a half a length separating the top six horses, veteran stayer Amade was able to prevail in the Geelong. Read more ⮕