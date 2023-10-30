Melbourne Cup order of entry: Outsiders preparing for last chance saloon as final field takes shape

Roughie 'Amade' wins 2023 Geelong Cup | 01:20The 2023 Melbourne Cup is almost upon us, with the final field to be revealed this Saturday afternoon (November 4).

The order of entry is determined by the weights assigned to each runner by a handicapper. The bigger the weight, the more likely the horse is to make the final field. As it stands, there are 40 horses that remain in the running for a spot in the ‘race that stops a nation’.

Catch all the action from the Melbourne Spring Carnival LIVE on Racing.com, available on Kayo. New to Kayo?The top 24 horses that are still in the ballot after final declarations on November 4 will make up the Melbourne Cup field. headtopics.com

As always, there will be horses currently in the top 24 that will be withdrawn from the race in the coming days due to injury or poor form. Essentially, the owners who pay the final declaration fee on November 4 are signalling their intent to run their horse in the Cup.

There are four horses still in the ballot who have earned automatic entry into the field by winning Melbourne Cup exemption races. Those are indicated on the list below with the 1=next to their name. For those horses on the outside looking in, there is one more ballot exemption race to be run which acts as a final throw of the stumps. That is the Archer Stakes, named after the first winner of the Melbourne Cup. headtopics.com

Under the provision that he/she is still in the order of entry, the winner of this Saturday’s Archer Stakes will be ensured of a start in the great race. Military Mission (26th order of entry), More Felons (30th), Ladies Man (32nd), Athabascan (33rd), United Nations (34th), Hasta La War (36th), Kalapour (37th), Raging Bull (39th) and Ferago (40th) are all horses outside the top 24 that will likely have a final throw at the stumps in the Archer.Ballot Order - Horse - Trainer - Weight1=LUNAR FLARE Grahame Begg 51.5kg5 GOLD TRIP (FR) Ciaron Maher & David Eustace 58.

